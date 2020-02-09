|
Dorene Baker, of Chico, born August 16, 1930, in Butler, OK, died peacefully on February 2, 2020, after a brief illness. She was in the company of family who represent her considerable legacy of love.
Survivors include her children, Brad (Debra) Baker, Becci (Paul) Pechin, David (Kimberley) Baker, daughter-in-law, Sherrie Baker; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Stockton (Mike), sisters-in-law Sandra Burgess (Tom) and Mary Fasulis; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members in CA, and OK.
She is preceded in death by husband, Floy; and son, Jerry Baker; parents, George and Opal (Bowman) Morton; brothers, G.W. "Chuck" Morton and Dorvan Morton; and sister, Gymalee Craddock.
Dorene's family moved from Oklahoma to Northern California (Hallwood) when she was a young girl. She attended Cordua School in Hallwood, through the 8th grade, and graduated from Marysville High School in 1948. She was active in high school activities and sports, including playing on the girls basketball team.
While at MUHS, Dorene began dating her future husband, Floy Baker, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years. She enjoyed attending high school reunions and staying in contact with her classmates. She was disappointed to miss her most recent reunion (#71) due to the onset of her illness.
Dorene enjoyed staying busy and active with many interests, including singing in the Treble Tones Trio. During their 10 years together, the trio created two gospel albums and enjoyed performing and sharing their faith at many churches.
Floy and Dorene enjoyed RVing and camping with friends and family for many years. Dorene also worked at a preschool in Chico after her children started school, and later at Dole Nut Company. Dorene enjoyed playing softball and watching sports throughout her life, and was an avid Sacramento Kings fan.
Dorene's greatest joy, however, was spending time with and "spoiling with love" her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren (who called her "Grandma Doe"). She loved playing Skipbo, putting puzzles together, and laughing with her loved ones - after everyone had enjoyed her always popular homemade meals and goodies.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Evangelical Free Church, 1193 Filbert Ave, Chico, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (form online at ), by phone 1-800-227-2345, or online at donate3..
Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
