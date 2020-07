Doris L. Behm, 83, of Yuba City, died July 15, 2020 at Sutter Roseville Hospital.Born in Forest, Washington, she was a Yuba Sutter resident for 60 years. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening. She also was a volunteer room mother with Franklin School from 1964 to 1976.Doris was a leader with Franklin 4-H for 7 years where she taught sewing. She also was involved with the Order of Eastern Star in Wheatland, California and the Moose Lodge #1204 in Yuba City, California.Survivors include her son Jack R. Behm of Yuba City, California; two daughters, Eileen Rummerfield of Forest Grove, Oregon and Kathleen Michelet of Bakersfield, California; her brother Jim Osburn of Orland, California; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Doris was preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Jack" Behm. They were married for 41 years before his passing on Jaunary 6, 2001.A celebration of life will be held at a future date.Arrangements and inurnment were under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, California.In her memory please contribute to a charity of your choice