Doris L. Behm, 83, of Yuba City, died July 15, 2020 at Sutter Roseville Hospital.
Born in Forest, Washington, she was a Yuba Sutter resident for 60 years. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening. She also was a volunteer room mother with Franklin School from 1964 to 1976.
Doris was a leader with Franklin 4-H for 7 years where she taught sewing. She also was involved with the Order of Eastern Star in Wheatland, California and the Moose Lodge #1204 in Yuba City, California.
Survivors include her son Jack R. Behm of Yuba City, California; two daughters, Eileen Rummerfield of Forest Grove, Oregon and Kathleen Michelet of Bakersfield, California; her brother Jim Osburn of Orland, California; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Jack" Behm. They were married for 41 years before his passing on Jaunary 6, 2001.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements and inurnment were under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, California.
In her memory please contribute to a charity of your choice
.