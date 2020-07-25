1/
Doris L. Behm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris L. Behm, 83, of Yuba City, died July 15, 2020 at Sutter Roseville Hospital.

Born in Forest, Washington, she was a Yuba Sutter resident for 60 years. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening. She also was a volunteer room mother with Franklin School from 1964 to 1976.

Doris was a leader with Franklin 4-H for 7 years where she taught sewing. She also was involved with the Order of Eastern Star in Wheatland, California and the Moose Lodge #1204 in Yuba City, California.

Survivors include her son Jack R. Behm of Yuba City, California; two daughters, Eileen Rummerfield of Forest Grove, Oregon and Kathleen Michelet of Bakersfield, California; her brother Jim Osburn of Orland, California; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Jack" Behm. They were married for 41 years before his passing on Jaunary 6, 2001.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements and inurnment were under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, California.

In her memory please contribute to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved