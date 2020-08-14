1/1
Dorothy Anna Knipe
Dorothy Anna Knipe passed away peacefully at home from natural causes the morning of August 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved family during the final days.

Born January 3, 1937 in Tiger Township, MO, Dorothy moved with her family to Redondo Beach, CA at 7 years old. It was there at the age of 13 she met and later married her lifelong partner Ervin Walter Knipe. Together they raised four loving children in the small town of Biggs, CA.

Dorothy was a loving mother and a doting grandma. Nothing brought more joy to her life than spending time with her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We will all miss her very much.

Dorothy and her children - Mike, Greg, Karen and Gary would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the many family members, friends and service providers that helped us through some difficult times over the past few weeks.

All are welcome to join our family at the memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm on Monday August 17, 2020 in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines during the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Dorothy Knipe to: North Valley Sparrow Foundation at PO Box 1283, Biggs, CA 95917 ( https://www.northvalleysparrowfoundation.org/get-involved.html )

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
