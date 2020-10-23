1/1
Dorothy B. Sarrico
Dorothy B. Sarrico of Yuba City passed away October 19, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1931, in Clarksburg, CA.

Dorothy attended Marysville High School. She was married to Antonio "Tony" Sarrico for 68 years, a loving mother to three children, and a volunteer for various organizations in the area.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Benilde Howlett, Daniel Sarrico, and Leonel Sarrico; three siblings, Ruby Newberry, Violet Bettencourt, and Herman Bettencourt; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be interred at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery with a small graveside service on October 27, 2020.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
