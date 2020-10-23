

Dorothy B. Sarrico of Yuba City passed away October 19, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1931, in Clarksburg, CA.



Dorothy attended Marysville High School. She was married to Antonio "Tony" Sarrico for 68 years, a loving mother to three children, and a volunteer for various organizations in the area.



Dorothy is survived by her three children, Benilde Howlett, Daniel Sarrico, and Leonel Sarrico; three siblings, Ruby Newberry, Violet Bettencourt, and Herman Bettencourt; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Dorothy will be interred at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery with a small graveside service on October 27, 2020.

