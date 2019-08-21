|
Dorothy Wilmes Bugni, 93, a resident of Yuba and Sutter Counties for the past sixty-three years, passed peacefully at home on August 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy came into the world on May 31, 1926, at the family farm home in Wentzville, Missouri; the youngest of seven children born to Aloysius and Elizabeth Wilmes.
She graduated from Assumption High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, in 1944, and then entered into the United States Cadet Nurse Corp Program in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating in January of 1948 as a registered nurse, she worked at the Hanford Atomic Energy Plant near Richland, Washington, and at St. Vincent's Sanitarium and St. John's Catholic Hospital in St. Louis. At St. John's she met a handsome young surgery resident who would become her future husband, Dr. Louis Bugni. They were married on September 14, 1952, in Reno, Nevada, and lived 54 wonderful years together.
Louis and Dorothy moved their family to Marysville, California, in 1958, where Dr. Bugni joined the Marysville Medical Clinic. Dorothy used her nursing background and strong work ethic to raise six active children, being a significant presence at Notre Dame Grammar School as a volunteer and room mother for her children's classrooms. She dedicated her life to her family and will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Pipi (Rick) Leonard of Yuba City, and Ann (Mike) Chesini of Meridian, sons Steve Bugni and Tony Bugni of Yuba City, and David Bugni of Kodiak, Alaska, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Frances Bugni Corcoran of Butte, Montana, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, son Bobby Bugni, and her six siblings.
A mass of Christian burial, celebrated by Father Jim Sullivan, will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 706 C Street, Marysville, with a luncheon reception to follow at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her memory to Hands of Hope, 909 Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, CA, 95991, or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marysville, or Sutter North Hospice.
