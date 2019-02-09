|
|
Dorothy Diane Dziadula, 80, of Browns Valley, passed away January 25, 2019. Born November 25, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter are for 40 years. Dorothy was a school teacher for 23 years at Yuba City High School.
Dorothy was a strong willed, independent woman. Loyal to family, she was always full of advice. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her brother Robert (Christina) Dziadula and a sister Judy Skillman; loving aunt to three nieces; great aunt to four nephews and one niece and her devoted furry companion Phoebe.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Loma Rica Community Church, Loma Rica, CA. Burial will be at Peoria Cemetery, Browns Valley, CA.
Contributions may be made to the Loma Rica Community Church, 11234 Loma Rica Rd., Loma Rica, CA 95901.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019