6/20/1933 - 6/19/2020Born in Inola, Ok, the family moved to the Yuba Sutter area around 1943 during the Dust Bowl. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Marysville, CA. She lived in the area for many years raising a family until meeting her beloved Bob Pasalich whom she married and moved to Oroville for 30 years. After his death she moved back to the area to be closer to family.She passed peacefully in her daughter's home with family around her. She was a giver of love and light. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife. Life was not simple for her, but every situation made her stronger. No job was beyond her. She worked for Plumas Elementary School District for 13 years when it was just a 3 (three) room schoolhouse k-8. She made sure all the kids had good nutritional food and homemade food every day! Even treats at 10:30 recess time. After working for the school district, she worked for a restaurant, butchers, and even retail stores. If she needed to work, she did, and with pride and always with a smile and dedication.She loved taking care of her grandkids and helping her neighbors. She enjoyed her Tops, Bible study and helping Bob in his garden. She loved to travel and bring back the fun stories she had during her travels.She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Ola Simeroth, her daughter Carol Ann, her son Stanley Ray, her husband Bob Pasalich and son Rob Pasalich and many of her brothers and sisters. She is leaving a hole in our hearts, but she is with her heavenly Father where she was ready to be, guided by her faith and love for Jesus.She is survived by her children Barbara Woods (Spike), Tony Watson (Debbie), Mary Buttacavoli (Michael), her brother James Simeroth (Paula), her 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren along with many loving nieces and nephews.Due to COVID there will be a private family Celebration of Life. You can call Scheer Memorial or in lieu of flowers you can send donation to Blossom Ridge Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our Beloved Dorothy.Share online condolences at