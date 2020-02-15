|
|
Douglas Howard Shurtz passed away February 12, 2020, at the age of 78, in Boise, Idaho, after a short illness.
Douglas was born March 7, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah. His younger years were spent in Escalante, UT, Westwood, CA, and Sacramento, CA. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in 1959, and that same year, enlisted in the United States Air Force.
His career field in the Air Force was in the Medical Field. While in the Air Force he spent time serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and that is when he met his wife, Roberta Frost through correspondence.
Upon his return he and Roberta married November 16, 1968 (together for 51 years). His career in the Air Force gave him an opportunity to travel within the U. S. and overseas. He retired from the Air Force in 1983 as a Master Sergeant with 24 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Shurtz; son, Raymond Shurtz; daughter Rebecca (Jospeh) Grover; mother, Marjory Woolsey Shurtz (98 years of age); sisters: LuAnn Griener, Margie (Robert) Stolte, Toni (Wayne) Wright; grandchildren: Michael (Becca) Shurtz, Robert Shurtz, Sarah Shurtz, Bailee Grover, Jessica Grover, Alexander Grover; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Shurtz, in 1993; and his sister, Patsy Switzer in 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 11288 Roosevelt Ave in Nampa, Idaho. Interment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at which time he will receive Military Honors. ~Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, 208-467-7300.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the , 1275 E. Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020