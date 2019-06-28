

April 17, 1926 - June 2, 2019



Doyle Hensley passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2019. He was 93 years old. Doyle was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Enoch and Etta Hensley. The family moved to California in the 30's to farm.



Doyle met Frances Lopez in Colusa, CA in 1952. They were married in Biloxi, Mississippi that same year, as Doyle was beginning Air Force training as a radar specialist. The family grew to include 5 children.The Air Force assignments took the family to postings in Okinawa and Germany. While in Europe the family was able to visit many countries including Italy and England. Once back in the United States, there were numerous trips across the country with 7 people in the family station wagon, traveling from one air base to another. The only time that his family was not with him was a 1 year assignment in Alaska.



Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Doyle received a 2 year degree from Yuba College. He went to work for Sutter county and retired for good in 1987. Doyle was the most kindhearted, social, easy going, fun loving person one would ever want to meet, always smiling, always wanting to fill your glass. His hobbies included gardening, love of animals, travel, large family gatherings, listening to live music, and his favorite hobby of all, dancing with his wife.



Doyle is survived by his 5 children, Chris Neilson (Randy), Linda Battaglia (Rod), Marlene Hensley, Ed Hensley, (Dona), and Cheryl Canning. Doyle also has 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of life on July 14, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at the family residence at 2548-B Moe Lane, Yuba City, CA.



The family would like to thank the following health care providers for all of their loving care. Linda Battaglia, Sarah Gilbert, Jessica Loeblein, Rachelle Meyer, Terilynn Leggett, Reyna Cardenas, Joanie Myer, and Blossom Ridge Hospice.

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from June 28 to June 29, 2019