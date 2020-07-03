

We are saddened to say that Duane Alson Weir passed away on June 1, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.



He was born in Marysville, California, on May 1, 1948, to Weldon A. Weir and Ida Mae Burns. He attended Marysville High School graduating with the Class of 1966.



Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy as a Boiler Technician. After an honorable discharge he went on to attend Paradise Community College before being hired by the Operating Engineers Union Local #3. He retired after 30+ years where he was a Grade Setter and Foreman.



Duane was a very friendly, caring and gentle person. His brother, Gary, has described him as a man who never really got into the 21st century. He never had a cell phone or computer and always paid his bills in person.



He loved baseball, starting with Little League, through high school, and continuing on into the American Legion as a young adult. He was also an avid golfer and was a member of Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club for many years, where he was Club Champion one year.



During the last several years he was a very proud Grandpa and would help with transporting the grandkids to school and other activities.



Duane is survived by his brothers, Weldon, Jr. of Marysville, and Gary (Jan) of Sacramento; a niece, Kali Leonard (Dave) of Roseville; a nephew, Bruce Sinnott of Marysville; an uncle, Richard Burns (Bob) of Sacramento; an aunt, Audre Burns Collier of Klamath Falls, Oregon; a grand-nephew, Declan Leonard; three step-daughters, Marina Zanardelli of Sacramento, Tiffany Rivera of Marysville, and Julie DeLeon of Olivehurst; and 8 step-grandchildren. He was especially close to his grandson, Julian Gonzales, who has lived with Duane for several years up until his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlene Sinnott.



He has maintained several close friendships in Marysville that go back to grammar school who were there for him during the past several months getting him to doctors' appointments, running errands and just being best friends to help in a time of need. Thank you from the family for your support.



We would also like to thank Marie and the caring staff at Marysville Post-Acute Care for making Duane's final days peaceful and dignified.



Due to COVID-19 there will be a private service.

