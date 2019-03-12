

Dustin Wayne Fulmer, 33, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Mountain View, CA, on June 25, 1985.



Dustin was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and a man of many talents. He was a chaplain, and also worked as a small engine mechanic, graphic artist, and guitar repairman over the course of his life. He loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could surrounded by nature, especially in Arkansas where he lived for several years with family.



Dustin is preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Fulmer. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Fulmer; mother, April Jeffcoats; father, David Fulmer; stepmother, Valerie Fulmer; stepfather, Robert Jeffcoats; brother, Jonathon Fulmer; sister, Faith Moore; grandmother, Kristin Wheeler; grandfathers, John Wheeler and Bobby Fulmer; sister-in-law, Pavan Fulmer; nephew, Jayden Fulmer; and sister in Christ, Vickkie Rice, as well as many other family members and friends. He also leaves behind his loving and loyal dog, Rocco.



A celebration of life, officiated by Pastor Richard Braxton and Bishop Claudia Marshall, with reception to follow will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Christian Center PLO, 4902 Powerline Rd, Olivehurst, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019