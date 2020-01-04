|
Dwight Davis Summy Jr., 74, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on December 29, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1945, in Savannah, Georgia and lived the past 46 years in Yuba City.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy (Kellogg) Summy; daughters, Jennifer (Dolson), Joanne (Berry), and Katie (Monley) and their husbands; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Dana (Mefford), Terry (Reddin), Chris (Gullick); and brother, Tony Summy and their spouses.
He is preceded by his parents, Dwight Davis Summy and Margaret (Summy) Morgan; son, Michael Keith Summy; and granddaughter, Anna Kateri Dolson.
Dave served 3 years in the US Army and served in the Vietnam War, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Dave was a science teacher and coach at Yuba City High School for 33 years and was an active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in several ministries including the music ministry. He also was a member of the Peach Bowl Lions. He and Nancy spent the last 15 years of retirement traveling, spending time with his family and volunteering for church and community activities.
The Rosary will be recited Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 6:00pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:00am at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Military Honors by the US Army will precede the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020