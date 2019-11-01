|
Dylan Douglas Morton was born in Roseville, CA, on May 12, 1992. A single car crash took his life on October 27, 2019. He was born to Lynne (Bradshaw) and Douglas Morton of Wheatland.
Dylan is survived by his mother; father; step-father, Dwight DePue; two step-brothers, Nick and Tyler Grady; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Cathi Bradshaw; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Lois Morton; half-sister, Destiny Estillio; his girlfriend, Kathleen Fullmer; many aunts, uncles and cousins from all over the country. Both sides of his family loved his kind and giving nature very much.
Dylan attended Wheatland Elementary Schools and graduated from Wheatland Union High School in 2010. Dylan was "at home" in the kitchen, as he took two years of culinary class in high school, where their instructor got them a segment on Channel 31. He also graduated from the National Holistic Institute in Sacramento where he earned a certificate in massage therapy. He was able to supplement his income by giving restful therapeutic massages at times.
His youth was full of activities such as soccer and Little League with family and friends. Some of his memorable ones included annual trips to Disneyland and Marine World. Dylan and his family were always on the go and loved going to the Zoo and Train Museum in Sacramento.
As a young adult he pursued a diverse collection of jobs, the first in "advertising" as a "sign twirler"; a forklift driver; in solar panel manufacturing; helping his grandparents remodel their home, he loved the demolition part!
He learned many skills doing the various jobs and one interesting job was bicycling around San Francisco handing out Ghirardelli chocolate samples with his friend. In the last two years Dylan has been working as an apprentice to a contractor who became his best buddy. He became proficient in many carpentry skills and especially the challenging ones where he had to climb trees and use the chain saw.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many, many friends. We all will miss his wit, fun loving sense of humor and his smile. A true blessing to those around him. To see and know Dylan was to love him. He had a way of healing everyone's bad days, with that silly laugh, big hug and wide smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pioneer Hall in Wheatland (4th St.) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. All family and friends are welcome to help us celebrate his life.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019