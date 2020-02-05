Home

Earl Lesley Eubanks


1945 - 2020
Earl Lesley Eubanks, 74, died February 1, 2020, at his home after a short illness. Earl was born on July 6, 1945, in Dothan, Alabama. He attended Ashford High School and Troy University in Alabama, where he graduated with a BS degree in Business Administration.

It was at Troy University where he met his wife of 53 years, Hazel Eubanks. They have two sons, Eric Eubanks (Shannon), Thaddeus Eubanks (Jennifer), and three grandchildren, Dylan, Erin and Arlo.

Earl proudly served in the US Air Force for 4 years, 1967-1971. Following his military service, he became a partner in Arnoldy-Eubanks Insurance and remained there for 34 years until his retirement .

A private celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service.

Donations to the American Diabetes Association will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
