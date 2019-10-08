|
Earl passed away peacefully October 4, 2019, with family by his side. He was born in 1946, in Oceanside, CA. Earl joined the Air Force October 1965, and spent his time at Beale AFB working in the motor pool in Yuba County.
After his stint with the Air Force he stayed in Marysville, CA, and starting investing in real estate and he went to work for Mapco Auto Parts stores in Marysville, CA, where he continued to work for 40 years.
Earl enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, gardening, and the stock market, but his passion was ballroom dancing and dogs.
Earl is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith Gail Kennedy; brother-in-law, Charles Robert Spigener; sister, Helen Lee Sullivan; son, David Kennedy; granddaughters, Dayna Kennedy and Haleigh Kennedy; many nieces; nephews; and many, many, dear friends.
Earl is preceded in death by his brothers, Chet Kennedy and Edward Henry Kennedy - killed in Vietnam; father, Edward Derillis Kennedy; and his mother, Julia Artel Kennedy Foote.
A funeral service will be held at Lipp and Sullivan in Marysville, Sunday, 2 pm, October 13, 2019, followed by a gathering at the Kennedy Home in Marysville. Private interment will be at Dixon National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019