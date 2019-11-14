|
Earl Wilfred Roque Jr., of Roseville, California, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 87. He was a former resident of the Columbian Retirement Center in Marysville.
Earl was born October 27, 1932, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Earl and Emilia (Grammer) Roque. As a teenager, his family moved to Los Angeles. In 1950 he graduated from Cathedral High School, a Catholic College Preparatory School.
After high school Earl enlisted in the Air Force and served as a drafting clerk during the Korean War: earning Korean Service, UN Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals.
After his honorable discharge, Earl entered St. Joseph Minor Seminary in New Hampshire with every intention of becoming a priest, but as legend has it, after his second year the rector told him he was meant to be called father, but not as a priest. He soon met and married Deloris Narcisse of Pasadena and together they raised four children. They were married for 42 years.
Earl had a 36 year long career with Caltrans, retiring as a Civil Transportation Engineer in 1996. He enjoyed visual arts; drawing, painting and photography. He left a legacy of many photographs of his early life, which was uncommon in the 1950s. Earl's family comes from among the oldest French Creole families of Cane River, and New Orleans, LA. He was intensely proud of his Creole heritage.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; his only son, Loren (Staci) Roque of Willows, CA; his parents; sisters, Rosemarie and Andrea; brothers, Ronnie, Barry, Ernest and Robert.
He is survived by his three daughters, Robin (Ted) Houts of Roseville, CA, Dawn (David) Dance of Carmichael, CA, and Erika Phillips of Loveland, CO; eight grandchildren; sisters, Ann Hunter of Fountain Valley, CA, and Barbara Farrell of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1950 Junction Blvd., Roseville. He and his late wife will be interred in a family ceremony at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019