|
|
Earlene Canon, 85, of Yuba City, CA, passed away October 27, 2019, at home. She was born October 26, 1934, in Okmulgee, OK and had been a resident of Yuba City for two years.
Earlene was an Interior Designer and Decorator for 35 years. She won numerous awards and recognitions including the 1988 Street of Dream in Folsom, CA, and had several photo articles in Architectural Digest.
Earlene was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by stepdaughter, Patricia Zimmerman; sons, Dennis Rogers and Michael Rogers; daughter-in-law, Janet Nakagawa; sister, Eunice Newsom; sister-in-law, Elie Canon; brother and sister-in-law, Aubrey and Trish Canon; grandchildren: Tina and Matthew Zimmerman, Sarah Nixon, and Jennifer Holsey; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Parker Holsey, and Hunter and Sevannah Nixon; caretaker, Tammy Mertz; and numerous relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lamar Canon, retired full Colonel USAF, June 2017 and stepson, Dr. Michael Lee Canon, DVM.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 1:00 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Sierra View Cemetery in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019