New Life Assembly
5736 Arboga Rd
Marysville, CA 95901
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Assembly
Jay and Arboga, Marysville
Earnest Eugene George Obituary

Earnest Eugene George, of Marysville, passed away June 9, 2019 in Rawlings, Wyoming. He was born March 22, 1932 in Guthrie, Oklahoma and was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 60 years.

Earnest was a retired iron worker and belonged to the Iron Workers Union. He served in the Army and was a part of the Tank Corps during the Korean War.

Earnest is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. George; children, Bonnie Martin, Daniel George and Samuel George; many grandchildren and siblings, Pamma Hall and Sylvia Hallmark.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest George and Cassie Dotson; his siblings, John George and Delbert George and his son Donald George.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at New Life Assembly, Jay and Arboga, Marysville. Burial will be at Peoria Cemetery. Officiant: Al Moody. Arrangements by Holycross Funeral Home.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 22, 2019
