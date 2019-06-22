|
|
Earnest Eugene George, of Marysville, passed away June 9, 2019 in Rawlings, Wyoming. He was born March 22, 1932 in Guthrie, Oklahoma and was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 60 years.
Earnest was a retired iron worker and belonged to the Iron Workers Union. He served in the Army and was a part of the Tank Corps during the Korean War.
Earnest is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. George; children, Bonnie Martin, Daniel George and Samuel George; many grandchildren and siblings, Pamma Hall and Sylvia Hallmark.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest George and Cassie Dotson; his siblings, John George and Delbert George and his son Donald George.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at New Life Assembly, Jay and Arboga, Marysville. Burial will be at Peoria Cemetery. Officiant: Al Moody. Arrangements by Holycross Funeral Home.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 22, 2019