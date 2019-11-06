|
|
Edith "Pauline" Donley, 94, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was born in Ohio on August 22, 1925. Raised in Ohio, she moved to Southern CA in 1959 where she made Glendora home. After retirement, she moved to Yuba City to be near family where she resided happily for many years. She enjoyed gardening and baking and was always happiest when she was with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mary and Winfield Walters, sister Doris Olinger and husband Harrold Donley.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Neal Brookman of Yuba City, grandson Stacy Brookman of Yuba City, granddaughter Crystal Juricich of Roseville and grandson Christopher Brookman on Natomas. She also had 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be graveside at Sutter Cemetery at 2pm Friday, November 8, 2019.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019