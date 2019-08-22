|
|
Edmond Carnell Ray passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Linda, California, with his family by his side. Edmond was born on January 4, 1949 in Yuba City, California to William and Mildred Ray. Edmond proudly served his country during the Vietnam era in the US Navy. After serving his country he worked many years in the moulding mill industry. He married Polly, his beloved wife on July 22, 2006.
Edmond is survived by his loving wife, Polly; children, James, Thomas, Rebecca, Sara and Helena and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren that he adored; stepchildren Justin, Chelsea and Ellen; his brother Harold and sister Rebecca; his favorite brother-in-law, James Padgett and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred; his brothers, Willie Don and Ronnie; his sister Sandra Padgett and his daughter Honey Marchelle.
A private military graveside service will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery at 10:00 am on August 23, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his son Jim's house, 5085 Colusa Highway on Frontage Rd. in Yuba City, California. The services will be conducted by Reverend James Padgett of Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marysville VFW Post 882 in Edmond's name.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019