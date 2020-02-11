|
|
Edna Francis Ward of Yuba City, passed away February 6, 2020 in Marysville. Born November 7, 1931 in Butte, Montana, she lived in the Marysville-Yuba City area for over 70 years.
Edna worked at Casa Carlos Restaurant as a waitress, a bookkeeper for Rockholtz and was the owner and bookkeeper for the family business Lewis Ward & Sons Distributors for 40+ years.
She is survived by sons, Mike and Linda Ward, Kevin and Tami Ward and Rich and Terri Ward, all of Yuba City; her sisters, Ilene Haining from Arizona and Phoebe Kelsoe from Corona ,California and the Ward grandchildren: Jeff, Craig, Phillip, Harley, Joey, Andy, Robby, Rusty, Kristin, Jake, Kayla and Jessie and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Lewis Ward, Jr., her sons, Glenn Ward and Tony Ward.
Edna supported the Marysville Little League for several years and the Sutter-Buttes Little League.
Edna was a devoted and caring wife to J.R. and a supportive and loving Mother and Grandmother to her children and their children. She was a good business woman and loved being in business with her sons.
Services will be held 12pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Avenue, Olivehurst. A celebration of life will be held following at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Freedom Home Health and Hospice, 519 D Street, Marysville, California or , 150 Amber Grove Drive, Chico, California, in the name of Edna Ward.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020