McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
Edna Grace Descombaz

Edna Grace Descombaz, 95, passed away on October 23, 2019, in Marysville, CA. She was born on August 19, 1924, in Idaho. She lived in Arbuckle from 1952-2002 on Cramer St., in a home that her and her late husband Roy Descombaz built.

She will be missed and was greatly loved by her daughter, Lynda and grandchildren: Wendy, Bonnie, Patrick, Ian, Alice, and Ashley, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Edna was a book-keeper for many years for her and her husbands excavation business, Descombaz Excavation. She was an amazing artist and enjoyed crafts, ceramics, but her main love was for painting. She traveled to many places and took photos to personally paint herself. She loved volunteering for many causes, mostly for schools and the Arbuckle Baptist Church, which she was a member of for many years.

Memorial services are set for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00a.m. at McNary-Moore Chapel, 107 5th St., Colusa, CA. A graveside will follow at Arbuckle Cemetery, 400 State Highway 99 W, Arbuckle, CA. There will be a celebration of life after the graveside service at the Firehall, at 506 Lucas St., in Arbuckle, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019
