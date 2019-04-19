

Enda J. Stewart, 90, of Sutter, CA, passed away on April 12, 2019 in Springfield, OR. She was born in Yuba City, CA on October 14, 1928 to Leonard and Gladys McVey. She was 1 of 12 children. Edna was a lifelong resident of Sutter, where she attended Brittan and Sutter High School.



Edna was a homemaker. She and her husband William (Bill) raised their 8 children in the area and instilled the value of hard work and family. One of Edna's favorite things to do was travel by train with her family to see many places across the country to visit relatives. She enjoyed antiquing, yard sales and took many trips with her daughters to Solvang, CA to see what good things they could find. She mostly enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was well known throughout the community for her famous pies and pickles. But what she loved most was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.



Edna is survived by her children, William Stewart Jr. of Yuba City, Linda Young (Harlan) of Yuba City, Janice Triplett (David) of Sutter, Tamara Murray (Allen) of Yuba City, Rhonda Furr (Richard) of Sutter and Sharon Stewart (Jeff) of Springfield, OR; brothers, Leonard McVey, Dean McVey, Roger McVey, Allen Rankin and Gary McVey; sisters Helen Wagner and Dorothy Stewart. Edna is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband William Stewart Sr.; sons, Dennis Stewart and Gordon Stewart; granddaughter, Jancy Stewart; grandson, Miles Young and brothers, John McVey, James McVey and Richard McVey.



A graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary