|
|
Edna (McFeely) Luttrell, passed away at home March 13, 2020. She was a native of Yuba City, daughter of Earl and Clara McFeely, and the youngest of five children. She graduated from Yuba City High School, class of 1954.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Charles, Roxane (Dan Williams), and Eric (Michele Mantynen); and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Interment has taken place in Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020