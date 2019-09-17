|
|
Edward J. Foley, 84, of Yuba City, passed away on September 6, 2019, with his loving wife of 59 years, Francisca (Paqui) Foley and daughter Angeles (Susi) Carrion by his side.
Ed is preceded in death by his son, William (Bill) Foley, but they are now together, in the loving embrace of our Lord, Jesus.
Ed is survived by his wife, Paqui; and his daughter, Susi; (Susi's daughter) Cristina; and her daughters, Ryann and Sadie; (from son Bill) daughter-in-law, Denise; and her and Bill's son, John; and (Bill's son) Brandon; and his children, Hazyl and Billy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, on September 24th, 2019, at 10:00 AM. There will be a burial at Sutter Cemetery (Military Section), Sutter, with full honors, immediately following the mass.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019