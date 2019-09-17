Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Foley Obituary

Edward J. Foley, 84, of Yuba City, passed away on September 6, 2019, with his loving wife of 59 years, Francisca (Paqui) Foley and daughter Angeles (Susi) Carrion by his side.

Ed is preceded in death by his son, William (Bill) Foley, but they are now together, in the loving embrace of our Lord, Jesus.

Ed is survived by his wife, Paqui; and his daughter, Susi; (Susi's daughter) Cristina; and her daughters, Ryann and Sadie; (from son Bill) daughter-in-law, Denise; and her and Bill's son, John; and (Bill's son) Brandon; and his children, Hazyl and Billy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, on September 24th, 2019, at 10:00 AM. There will be a burial at Sutter Cemetery (Military Section), Sutter, with full honors, immediately following the mass.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.