December 6, 1954 - December 1, 2019
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Elaine Irene Parks, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away after a battle with cancer, surrounded by family, at the age of 64.
Elaine was born December 6, 1954, in Woodland, California to Lorna and Lloyd Cannan of Robbins, California. On July 27, 1975 she married the love of her life, James Parks and began her life as an Air Force wife. They raised two daughters, Jessica and Katie.
Elaine had many passions including a true gift of drawing and painting. She loved animals and they loved her instantly! She had the most amazing green thumb and could grow anything she wanted. She was an avid music lover and had a great appreciation for many different genres. She was known for her quick wit and "Tell it like it is" demeanor.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Cannan.
She is survived by her mother, Lorna Cannan, her husband James Parks, her daughters, Jessica Galassie (Jim) and Katie Horner (David), two grandchildren, William and Matthew as well as her sisters and brothers, Cassandra, Karen, Douglas and Daniel. She will be missed and always cherished. May her spirit be free and full of joy and love always.
Special thanks to the staff at Comfort Care Hospice team.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held next summer at a beach in California per her final wishes.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to support the group where her grand cats were adopted from: Cat Rescue Inc., www.catRescueInc.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019