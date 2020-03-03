Home

Eldon Fillion

Elden Fillion arrived at 1:00 pm, on March 7, 1943, at Mission Hospital in Huntington Park, California, and departed at 11:00 am, on February 24, 2020, from Pleasant Grove, California.

After graduating from Norwalk High School and Humboldt State College he worked for the State of California at CalTrans District 1 and Department of General Services for 33 years.

He is survived by his wife, Karla Myrick Fillion; children, Joshua Fillion, Mirantha Fillion Joyce; grandchildren, Ian, Erik, Lola and Brigit Fillion; sister, Mildred Gambrell, brother, Gerald Fillion; in-laws, Wayne and Mazie Myrick of Galt; 24 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

His family invites anyone who would like to share stories and memories of Elden "Husko","Pop", to join them at the family home on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, between 10 am and 2 pm. For details please email miranthajoyce @gmail.com.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
