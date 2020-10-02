August 25, 1936 - September 26, 2020Elisa Quezada of Robbins, passed away in her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Born on August 25, 1936, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she lived in Yolo and Sutter Counties for over 65 years.Mrs. Quezada was married to her husband, Luis, for 60 years upon his death in 2010. Together they welcomed 11 children, 46 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.She was a devoted Catholic and loved gardening. After retirement Mrs. Quezada enjoyed her road trips with her husband especially to their second home in Mexico.She is survived by her children, Pina Quezada, Rosa Quezada (the late Rodolfo, Sr.), Irma Ezrre (Hermes, Sr.), Manuel (Francisca), Martin, Sr. (Rosa), Herlinda Acosta (Manuel), Oscar (Benita), Alonzo, Sr. (Lupe), Olga Acosta (the late Rodrigo), and Tomas (Andrea).She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis; sons, Ricardo, Sr. and Rodolfo, Sr.; and grandson, Ricardo, Jr.A viewing and Rosary will be held from 5 to 7 pm on October 5, 2020, at Kraft Bros Funeral Home, 175 Second Street in Woodland. The burial will be held October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Knights Landing Cemetery, Road 102 in Knights Landing, CA.Share online condolences at