

Elizabeth Ann Mitchell "Hunky", 79, of Olivehurst, CA, born on September 25, 1940, in Yuba City, CA, to Glenn and Jessie Wooten. She entered eternal rest on June 5, 2020, at her residence.



Hunky is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 62 years, Ralph; 3 brothers, Wilbur, Ronald and Donald Wooten; 2 children, Denise Armstrong and Ralph Mitchell Jr.; her granddaughters, Dana and Jesse; and grandsons, Richard Jr. and Brandon Jr.



She is survived by her 2 daughters, Dannette and Deanne; and 2 sons, Roger and Richard; and grandsons, Randy and Liness Jr.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Hunky was a devoted mother to all and hard worker and very strong willed and feisty women. She worked and retired from Sunsweet Growers. She enjoyed going to Feather Falls Casino, enjoyed watching the Giants play on TV and dancing it up at the Olivehurst Moose Lodge.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sierra View Memorial Park, there will be a graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:30am.



Although we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. We lost our backbone to the Mitchell family but you're finally reunited up in heaven with your soulmate and our loved ones that have made it home.



"RIP HUNKY"

