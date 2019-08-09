|
Elizabeth Ann Tenney, angel mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born December 8, 1926, in Weed, California, and passed through the veil on August 7, 2019. She lived in Northern California all of her 92 years.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Anderson; three sons, Thomas R. Tenney and Richard L. Tenney of Shasta Lake City, California, and Jerome D. Tenney of Yuba City, California; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Nephi Tenney Jr. in 2003.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 am at 1470 Butte House Road, Yuba City, in the chapel. She will be interred at the Red Bluff Cemetery in the Spangle family plot.
Please make any donations to the .
