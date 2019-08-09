Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel
1470 Butte House Road
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Tenney


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Tenney Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Tenney, angel mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born December 8, 1926, in Weed, California, and passed through the veil on August 7, 2019. She lived in Northern California all of her 92 years.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Anderson; three sons, Thomas R. Tenney and Richard L. Tenney of Shasta Lake City, California, and Jerome D. Tenney of Yuba City, California; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Nephi Tenney Jr. in 2003.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 am at 1470 Butte House Road, Yuba City, in the chapel. She will be interred at the Red Bluff Cemetery in the Spangle family plot.

Please make any donations to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now