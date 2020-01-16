|
Elizabeth "Denise" Armstrong, 63, of Olivehurst, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was a loving mother and great friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick; children, Lori, Brandon, Lacy and Lindsy; mother, Elizabeth; brothers, Roger and Richard; sisters, Danette and Deann; and fourteen grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph; daughters, Dana and Jessie; great-grandparents, Glenn and Jessie; brother, Ralph; grandson, Brandon; and nephew, Richard.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory, from 4-7pm.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Crossroads Church at 12pm noon, with graveside service immediately following at Sierra View Memorial Park, Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020