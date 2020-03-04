|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Cameron) Diessner, 86, peacefully departed this life February 26, 2020. She was born September 13, 1933, in Brownsville, TX, and was the only child of Col. Douglas Cameron and Margaret Elizabeth Lacey.
As a child she attended Ward-Belmont and later graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, earning a BA degree. She then worked as a bank teller and a teacher prior to entering the Air Force in 1957, where she met and married the love of her life in 1958.
She moved nine times in 13 years, enduring many hardships as a military wife, all while raising five children. She settled in Wheatland, CA, in 1970. After raising her family, she went back to teaching and was a substitute teacher for the Wheatland and Marysville school districts for many years.
Betty is preceded in death by her son, Oscy (Oksana); and leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Oscar G. Diessner, Jr.; as well as 4 children, Bill (Wendy), Steve (Sue), Lynn (John) Whitlock, and Brian; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
"Bet", as her husband would call her, will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held March 9, 2020, at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 214 Main St., Wheatland, CA. Services will begin with the viewing at 10:00 followed by the Rosary at 11:00. The funeral mass will start at 11:30, officiated by longtime family friend, Father John Boll. Burial will follow at the Wheatland Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020