A resident of Yuba City for more than 50 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Stevens, age 89, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sacramento, CA, January 20, 2020. She was born November 7, 1930, in Tulare, CA, to Perry and Margaret Lowden.
A graduate of Sacramento High School in 1948, Liz married husband Albert (Bud) Stevens in 1952 and the young couple settled in Yuba City.
A devoted wife, loving mother and fierce friend, Liz was not only a mom to her children, she was a mom to every neighborhood kid. She was full of love for everyone who ever walked into her home, young and old alike.
As children grew and grandkids arrived, her house remained a gathering spot for all. If you were in her home, you were family. That was evident by the generations of friends and family who always found her home to be loving and welcoming. Liz didn't light up a room, she lit up everyone else who was in the room. Her kindness to all will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bud; and brother, Perry Richard Lowden.
She is survived by sons, Michael, James, Thomas and William; daughter, Catherine Mills; sister, Molly Deos; daughters-in-law, Marsha, Sophia, Traci and Joni; son-in-law Jack Mills; grandchildren, Ben, Emily, Alexis, Nick, Jake, Zoe, Dru and Jay; great-grandson, Leo; nephews, Scott and Jay Lowden; and niece, Kim Schreckengost.
A celebration of her life is planned for later this spring.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020