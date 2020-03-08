|
Elmer E. Hattan 99, of Yuba City, CA, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. He was born in Madison, KS, and was a long-time resident of Lake Elsinore, CA. He was a resident of Yuba City, CA, for the last 6 years.
Elmer served 2 years in the Army Signal Corp in both the European and Pacific Theaters during WWII. Serving in France, Belgium, the Philippines and Japan. When asked, he would speak about being in Paris during VE day, "BEST PARTY EVER".
He also retired as Street Department Superintendent for the City of South Gate in southern California, after 20 plus years. During that time he was also a volunteer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Mounted Posse.
He loved carpentry, gardening, square dancing, and riding horses.
Elmer is survived by his son and two daughters, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. He will be missed.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at 9:30 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
