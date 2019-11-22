Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Elta Beatrice Barber


1937 - 2019
Elta Beatrice Barber Obituary

Elta Beatrice Barber, 82, of Yuba City, passed away November 18, 2019. She was born July 6, 1937, in Galveston, Texas.

Elta was retired from Employee Health and Administration and had been a resident for 50 years, and a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.

She is survived by her husband, George Jones; sister, Winnie McCall; and children, Darrelle Weaver, Kim Barber, and Tracye Barber; grandchildren, Ashley, Bianca, Tatumn, Paris, Jordan, Maxell, Chance, Darrelle Jr., Miki, and Calleigh; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Kira, Carter, and Hailey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Weaver; daughter, Sabrina Hill and three older brothers.

Memorial services will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 3pm to 5pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
