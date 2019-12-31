|
|
Elvera Barrie, 96, of Browns Valley passed away December 26, 2019, at Rideout Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born July 9, 1923, at the old creamery field house at the Burris Ranch on Fruitland Road. She lived her whole life in Browns Valley except for 4 years in the Bay Area during WWII and retired a Browns Valley Post Master.
She is survived by her brother, Edward (JoAnn) Silva of Browns Valley; daughters, Bonnie (Tuck) Silva of Grass Valley, and Deb Perdue of Sacramento; son, Steve (Cathy) Barrie of Sacramento; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Barrie; parents, Ed and Marion Silva; and sisters, Virginia and Kathryn.
Service will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:00 am at Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley. Arrangements by Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020