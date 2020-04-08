|
Elvin J. Gorham
September 14, 1933 - March 13, 2020
Elvin "Sonny" Jesse Gorham, our beloved husband, father and Grampa Sonny, passed away early Friday, afternoon, March 13, 2020, with his son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Jenn, by his side.
Elvin was born September 14, 1933, in Bakersfield, CA, to Clyde and Loretta Gorham. He was the middle child with and older sister and younger brother.
Clyde was the oldest and best roofer in the Yuba Sutter area, possibly all of California. He started roofing at 16 years old with Permatite Roofing and later for Myers Roofing before starting his own business, Action Roofing Service, in 1980. He worked hard to keep the business going through some hard times before retiring in 2000. He then got a motorhome and traveled some of the states with his wife and hound dogs.
Elvin is preceded in death by his son, Randy Dean Gorham; and his granddaughter, Amber Dawn Sutton. Elvin will be missed by his beautiful wife of 67 years, Betty June Gorham; daughters, Debra Lee, Nancy Burns, Brenda Joyce Barrinechea, Cynthia Weber, Lisa Patterson, and his son, Elvin T. (Tina) Gorham; and his grandchildren.
Elvin was passionate about spending time with family, even his four legged ones, at the ocean, camping, playing and recording music, boating, gardening and he was very good at Facebook shenanigans, earning him the nickname, "The Old Crab".
Elvin was a generous man who helped his loved ones when he could. The business he founded is still running strong in his honor. He will be missed by many. Until we meet again.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sierra View Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020