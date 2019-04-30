|
Emil Jensen, Jr., passed away April 24th, 2019. He was 83 years old. Emil was born on October 20th, 1935, in Gravette, AR, to Emil and Ruby Jensen. He worked for CalTrans for 35 years.
Emil married Gladys on March 12th, 1965. They had 53 years together. They enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel. They traveled throughout the United States. They were able to hit 49 states. They enjoyed traveling and fishing. Two of their favorites were Fort Bragg and Eagle Lake which were annual trips. They were members of the Moose Lodge volunteering for many events.
Emil is survived by his children: Gwen (Dan) Arnold; Dirk Jensen; Elaine (Jeff) Hershkowitz; Kevin Sampley; Sharon (Clell) Shafer; and Don Jensen; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Glenda; and granddaughter Kayla.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019