Emma Jean Ramos, 91, of Canby, CA passed away on July 16, 2020 peacefully of natural causes at Modoc Medical Center in Alturas, CA.
She was born January 13, 1929 to Paul and Eva (Grevelding) Hotaling of Pompey, N.Y. She graduated from Jamesville High School. She worked for the telephone company for five years before attending Asbury College in Kentucky where she majored in Home Economics and received a teaching credential.
Jean taught two years in Indiana before moving to Hayfork, CA where she taught for a year before moving to Arbuckle, CA. She taught four years and married Gregory Ramos.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, growing camelias, playing golf, and teaching 4-H sewing. She attended Arbuckle United Methodist Church until moving to Canby to be closer to her daughter.
Jean is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gregory; daughter Ruth Ann (Brad) Criner; and granddaughter, Shelby. Jean leaves behind a
brother and sisters Paul Hotaling, Nancy Brown Woodford, DeEtta Hilts, and Ruth Hotaling; sister-in-law Lois Smith all of Upstate New York;
numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
an infant brother, Paul; brothers Claude and Donald Hotaling; sister Marion Yaxley; several brother and sisters-in-law, 4 nephews, and a great nephew.
Per Jean's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements under Neptune Society of Northern CA Chico Branch.
