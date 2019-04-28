|
Enrique Leal Castillo, (78), of Colusa, CA passed away on April 24, 2019 in Woodland, CA. He was born on August 7, 1940 to Enrique and Elia Leal in Mexico.
Enrique was a gardener of 43 years. He loved riding his bike around town, volunteering during Thanksgiving at the Catholic Church, and had worked for Judge Abel. When he was younger, he was a lightweight state champion in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Enrique is survived by his sons, Enrique (Enriqueta) Leal, Jorge Leal, Mario (Quinte) Leal and Jaime (Maricela) Leal; grandchildren, Mario Alberto, Vivian, Jessica, Jaime, Enrique, Luz Elena and Isabel and great-grandson Carson.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents.
A graveside will be held on April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1741 Westcott Road, Colusa, CA 95932.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019