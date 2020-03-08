Home

Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Marysville, CA
Erika Jean Maas


1988 - 2020
Erika Jean Maas Obituary

Erika was a beautiful soul - bright, talented, sweet, compassionate, and sensitive. She was a sixth generation California girl. Born March 14, 1988, in Anaheim, she grew up in Brea, Murrieta, Desert Center, Santa Ana, Challenge, and Yuba City.

She was home-schooled through 8th grade, graduated from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, earned her AA in music at Yuba College, and her BA in psychoacoustics at UC Berkeley.

Although Erika was an accomplished pianist, she didn't enjoy being in the limelight, instead preferring to work behind the scenes in the music industry - first in L.A., then in the Bay Area.

Erika loved birds, baby chicks, her friends, and ALL types of music. She had paid off her college loans and traveled to Germany, England, Thailand, etc. She packed a lot of livin' into her 31 short years. She was looking forward to becoming an aunt, and on the cusp of a beautiful future with her partner, Joel Yarger, when she lost her long battle with an eating disorder on February 19, 2020.

She leaves behind many heartbroken friends and family, including parents, Linda and Dave Maas; brother, Justin Maas and wife Sara; grandma Barbara Kamphefner; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard "Dick" Kamphefner, Valerie Kamphefner, Catherine and Henry Maas; aunt, Laurie Kamphefner; and unborn niece, Evelyn Rose Maas.

Memorial service will be held on March 10, 2020, 11am, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Marysville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Eating Disorders Association. On the website click on "Ways to Give", then "Honor and Memorial Giving", then put "Erika" in the search bar.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
