Redinger Funeral Home - Seiling
105 East Gary England Ave PO Box 236
Seiling, OK 73663
(580) 922-4226
Erma June (Brown) O'Brien


1929 - 2019
Erma June (Brown) O'Brien Obituary

Erma June (Brown) O'Brien, of Putnam, OK, formerly of Marysville, CA, passed from this life on March 13, 2019, at her home. Erma was born to William Lee Brown and Freeda Blondina (Griffin) Brown in Colorado on July 4, 1929.

After graduating from high school Erma moved to California, where she worked as a Contract Manager for the state. She also raised show dogs, and attended many dog shows. She passed peacefully on the farm where she looked after her beloved pets.

In accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held at a later date at the Sedona Memorial (Community) Cemetery in Sedona, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please direct charitable donations to the Sedona Humane Society or the Coconino Humane Association (Flagstaff, AZ) in care of Redinger Funeral Home (Box 236, Seiling, OK 73663)
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019
