Ernest Junior Johnson, 89, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born and raised in northern Missouri. After spending 2 years active duty in the army during the Korean War (afterward, 6 years as an Army Reservist), he moved to Yuba City with his young family only weeks before the 1955 flood.
His auto parts career started after the flood with his brother Mel at Mel's Parts and Service on Garden Highway in Yuba City (later named Mel's Auto Parts). Subsequently co-owning with his nephew-in-law, Lanny Johnson. After several years, he opened his own auto parts store, A+ Auto Parts. After selling A+ he went to work for Automotion and then Reibes where he retired.
During the early 60's he was active with VFW Post 948 in Marysville. He served two consecutive terms as their commander. In addition, in the late 60's he became a reserve deputy with the Sutter County Sheriff's Department. After obtaining the rank of Captain personal issues required him to give up the position. One of his memorable assignments while working there was his participation in the investigation of Juan Corona.
n his late forties, he started having heart problems and took up the game of golf that he dearly loved. He joined the Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club where he spent many years with friends and fellow golfers searching for that little white ball. Subsequently, when he was unable to chase the ball, he took up playing Hand and Foot (card game) with his neighbors and friends. Not to forget the monthly poker games which his quote "I never win" was always disputed by his fellow players saying "You Always Win!" He was a member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge for numerous years and in his later years couldn't wait for that Sunday morning breakfast with his sister Maxine and all the Moose friends he made over the years.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Myrtle Johnson; his brothers, Richard, Melvin, Kenneth and Myron; his sister, Katherine; and his youngest daughter, Brenda Casebier.
He is survived by his sister, Maxine Gerring; his children, Wanda Prentice, Mary Banning (Randal), and Michael Johnson (Stacey); and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Holycross Funeral Home will provide graveside services on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 9:00 am at the Sutter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association
or a favorite charity
.