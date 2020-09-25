1/1
Ernest Phillips
1928 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Ernest Phillips announces his passing on
Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 92.

Ernest, also known as Ernie, will be forever remembered by his daughter, Robbie Farewell, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Krohn. Ernie will also be remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric, Steven, Mark, Kaylee, and Timarie. Ernie also had 11 great-grandchildren.

Ernie is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Phillips and son, Clifford Phillips.

Ernest C. Phillips was born in Big Spring, Texas, on April 27, 1928. At a very young age he joined the Army Air Corp, which later split into 2 branches of service. For Ernie, the split led to a career with the US Air Force. While stationed at Hickam AFB, Ernie met the love of his life, Ruth. They married in Texas and had a 30 year career
in the Air Force.

While in the Air Force, Ernie was stationed in Texas, Hawaii, Germany, Philippines, The Netherlands, Greece, Thailand and
California. Ernie had many TDY's all over the world. With his wife and two children, Robbie and Cliff, Ernie traveled throughout many countries. In 1976, while stationed at Beale AFB, he finally retired from the Air Force and settled in Yuba City, California.

Retirement from the Air Force did not mean completely retired. Ernie decided to open a small engine repair shop. He maintained the shop for over 20 years before he officially retired. Ernie was a long time resident in Yuba City and later moved to Sacramento to be closer to his daughter.

Ernie loved to trap shoot, bowl, camp, travel and was best known for his dancing. At parties, Ernie and his wife were typically the first ones on the dance floor and last ones to leave. Ernie was extremely social and enjoyed eating out. He and his wife
became regulars at many local dining spots. Ernie was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his children
and grandchildren.

A graveside Celebration of Life Service in the memory of Ernie will be held on September 30, 2020, at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA, at 11 AM.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
1 entry
September 24, 2020
Kathy, even though I lost touch with you many years ago it made me very sad to hear of not only Ernie’s passing but also that of Cliff’s. I feel so bad for you and your family. There were not many people nicer than Ernie and Ruth. Even though it’s been years I still remember them in their shop. They helped me with several power tool problems! There aren’t many people like them left anymore. And even though I don’t know what your relationship with Cliff was at the time of his passing I will always remember you two as the perfect couple. You seemed to have it all and you two were always so nice to be around.
Like I say, I am sorry for your loss and I hope time will, as they say, heal all.
Bill S.
Acquaintance
