

It is with great sadness that the family of Ernest Phillips announces his passing on

Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 92.



Ernest, also known as Ernie, will be forever remembered by his daughter, Robbie Farewell, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Krohn. Ernie will also be remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric, Steven, Mark, Kaylee, and Timarie. Ernie also had 11 great-grandchildren.



Ernie is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Phillips and son, Clifford Phillips.



Ernest C. Phillips was born in Big Spring, Texas, on April 27, 1928. At a very young age he joined the Army Air Corp, which later split into 2 branches of service. For Ernie, the split led to a career with the US Air Force. While stationed at Hickam AFB, Ernie met the love of his life, Ruth. They married in Texas and had a 30 year career

in the Air Force.



While in the Air Force, Ernie was stationed in Texas, Hawaii, Germany, Philippines, The Netherlands, Greece, Thailand and

California. Ernie had many TDY's all over the world. With his wife and two children, Robbie and Cliff, Ernie traveled throughout many countries. In 1976, while stationed at Beale AFB, he finally retired from the Air Force and settled in Yuba City, California.



Retirement from the Air Force did not mean completely retired. Ernie decided to open a small engine repair shop. He maintained the shop for over 20 years before he officially retired. Ernie was a long time resident in Yuba City and later moved to Sacramento to be closer to his daughter.



Ernie loved to trap shoot, bowl, camp, travel and was best known for his dancing. At parties, Ernie and his wife were typically the first ones on the dance floor and last ones to leave. Ernie was extremely social and enjoyed eating out. He and his wife

became regulars at many local dining spots. Ernie was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his children

and grandchildren.



A graveside Celebration of Life Service in the memory of Ernie will be held on September 30, 2020, at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA, at 11 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store