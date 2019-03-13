Services Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc. 817 Almond Street Yuba City , CA 95991 (530) 673-9542 Service 10:00 AM Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc. 817 Almond Street Yuba City , CA 95991 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Esta Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Esta Hill

Lorayne Hill, 83 years old, passed away after a short battle with cancer on March 9, 2019. Lorayne passed peacefully at her Yuba City home with her daughter holding her hand and her family by her side.



Esta Lorayne Dillon was born in Lubbock Texas on October 29, 1935 to Horace Esta Dillon and Jessie Lorayne (Sutton) Dillon. The family moved from Texas to New Mexico to Grass Valley and Olivehurst, CA, then eventually settled in Yuba City, CA. In Lorayne's teen years she met the love of her life Avin Wesley Hill at The Orange Drive-In. After a short courtship, Lorayne and Avin were married February 6, 1954 in Reno, Nevada. Lorayne graduated in June of 1954 from Marysville High School. In February of 1955, they welcomed their first son, Mark Foster Hill and eighteen short months later welcomed their second son, Kenneth Avin Hill. Six years later daughter Karen Ruth Hill was born.



Lorayne's career spread across many industries which included Woolworth's, Zip's, The Orange Drive-In, summers at Del Monte Cannery, and Yuba City Unified School District where she worked in the cafeteria cooking and transporting lunches. In 1972 she began working at Yuba City High School in the attendance office until she retired in 1980.



After her retirement, Lorayne and Avin started a new adventure - opening their general contracting business "Hill Construction". Lorayne not only ran the office and the day to day activities, she worked many job sites alongside her husband; they made a great team! Over the years, many family members would learn the trade and the meaning of hard work during their time at Hill Construction.



Lorayne loved her family, and they loved her. She enjoyed hosting many, many family gatherings at the Hill home. On any given weekend, or weekday for that matter, you could find an impromptu gathering at the Hill home. From potluck dinners to welcoming new babies, annual Christmas Eve traditions or backyard barbeques, and even a wedding could be found being celebrated by many.



Lorayne had a love of music. She would light up with the biggest, brightest smile as her sons would play their guitars on the back patio and listening to her daughter sing along. She would join them every chance she could, teaching us all the words to her favorite songs. Family meant everything to Lorayne, and she to them. Lorayne loved dancing and had quite the list of great partners. She loved to Jitter Bug, Swing, Two-Step and took every chance to dance with her husband, her sons, and the family's close friend Ken Ingersoll. You could even find her teaching her grandbabies to dance in the kitchen.



Lorayne and Avin loved camping trips with the family where you could find them all singing around campfires and you could hear them for miles. From the sand dunes to Sly Creek, the casual camping trip to a family planned motorcycle excursion, Lorayne and Avin were always on the move, and wanted family with them.



Lorayne had a passion for softball, and was a stellar first baseman. She played on many teams over the years, playing well past her 50th birthday. She enjoyed anything outside. You could find her tending to her garden, attending the races on a Saturday night, or watching her grandchildren do most anything. Lorayne and her husband were active in several community clubs, including the Mid Valley Historical Auto Club,

and the Yuba City Moose. Lorayne also enjoyed attending her weekly Red Hat Society Monday luncheons to spend some time with her friends.



Lorayne is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Jessie Dillon; husband, Avin Wesley Hill; her son, Kenneth Avin Hill; brothers, Danny E. Dillon and H. Dean Dillon; sister, Connie P. Clarke (Hoskins); sister-in-law, Sylvia Dillon; and brother-in-law, Foster Clarke.



Lorayne is survived by her son, Mark F. Hill (Candy); daughter, Karen R. Sangston (Eric); daughter-in-law, Judy Hill; sister-in-law, Joy Dillon, and her grandchildren: Mark A. Hill (Sandi), Melanie L. Hill, Amy L. Hill-Carter, Jamie L. Jackson (Jason), Nicole B. Scott (Steven), Jessica E. Jackson (Ryan), and nine great grandchildren: Allyson, Andrea, Caitlyn, Joshua, Joelle, Landon, Logan, Drake and Morgan. Lorayne was fortunate to have many additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren added to her family through marriages. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends that have become family.



Services: Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, 10:00 am Ullrey Memorial Chapel located at 817 Almond St., Yuba City, CA, followed by graveside services at Sutter Cemetery 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA. Following the services, Lorayne's Family is hosting a reception at The Refuge located at 1501 Butte House Rd., Yuba City, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019