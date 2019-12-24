Home

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Ethel Fern Richardson


1935 - 2019
Ethel Fern Richardson Obituary

Ethel Fern Richardson, 84, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully at her home on December 19th, 2019. Services will be held at Sutter Cemetery, Thursday, December 26th, 2019, at 11:00 AM.

She was born April 3rd, 1935, in Lockwood, Missouri, to Belua Divine and Gerald "Buzz" Divine. She was raised in Chico California where she met her late husband Robert Richardson. They married and moved to Yuba City.

Ethel worked as a kindergarten aide however she truly loved being a homemaker. She most enjoyed being outside and working in her garden. She took great pride in her family, farm and animals.

She is preceded in death by two of her children, Bobby and Brenda Richardson. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Mona (Richardson) and Melvin Bensley; her brother and sister-in-law, Lyndal and Verna Divine; and her grandchildren, Jason Reed, Robert Reed, and Vanessa Reed. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
