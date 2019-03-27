

Eugene Edward Kauffman of Yuba City, CA, passed away on November 27, 2018, in Bend, Oregon at the age of 89, just short of his 90th birthday. Gene was born in Willits, CA on December 30, 1928; the first son of R.C. and Verna Kauffman. They were longtime residents of the Northern California coast and Burnt Ranch, CA. After Gene graduated from Weaverville High School, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management from Humboldt State in Arcata, CA.



Gene worked for the US Forest Service in the Trinity Alps Wilderness area in the summers. After helping his father pick out a ranch at Grizzly, Oregon, Gene was drafted into the United States Army in December 1950. He served as an investigator in the Counter Intelligence Corp during the Korean conflict and was discharged in December 1952. In March 1952, Eugene married Nedra Newell from Chico. Eventually, they had two sons and one daughter. In 1952 Gene started working on a Master's degree in Fish and Game at Oregon State. Later he worked for the Umatilla County Health Department in Pendleton, Oregon and then he and his family moved to the California Bay Area. There he received a Master's degree in Public Health from UC Berkeley. After several moves in Oregon and California, the family settled in Yuba City, during the summer of 1960. Gene started work as the assistant manager of the Yuba-Sutter Mosquito Abatement District and after 33 years, retired as the manager in July of 1993.



Along with his wife, Nedra, Gene enjoyed traveling around the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. Their travels also took them to several countries including China, Australia, New Zealand, England and Scotland; one extensive trip took them along the Rhine River that included the countries of France, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland.



Gene was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, many professional organizations as the manager of the Yuba-Sutter Mosquito Abatement District, and he was a board member for the Sutter Cemetery District for many years. Besides traveling, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, gardening and feeding birds.



Eugene is survived by daughter Cindy (Galen) Wunsch of Madras, OR, son Mitch (Becca) Kauffman of Hillsboro, OR, daughter-in-law Lori Kauffman of Gridley, brothers William Kauffman of Oregon and Robert Kauffman of Florida, seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and one great, great step-grandson. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nedra; and son, Geoff.



Memorial services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.