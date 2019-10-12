Home

More Obituaries for Eugene Kreb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Kreb

Eugene Kreb Obituary

Eugene Kreb, 84, of Yuba City, passed away October 7, 2019. He was a licensed retired Civil Engineer with the State of California.

Eugene was a Free Mason and Shriner, active with the United Methodist Men's Group, along with the Boy Scouts of America, and Fish and Game through the years.

He is survived by his sons, Eric Kreb of Virginia, Darrin Kreb of Sacramento; daughter, Susan Shatswell of Marysville; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Eugene is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Ann Kreb.

Services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 11am at First, United Methodist Church, 730 D St., Marysville, CA 95901, officiated by Pastor Glen Raley.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Twin Cities, (530) 673-4360.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2019
