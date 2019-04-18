

Surrounded by his family, Eugene Raymond Hawes, 88, passed away peacefully in Yuba City, CA on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



He is survived by his son Paul Hawes, daughter Theresa Wagner (Patrick), son Gerald Hawes, daughter Sharon Hawes, daughter Karen Hawes Bolton (Tim), daughter Mary Shores (Randy), daughter Barbara Moreno (Shane), daughter Jeanie Bigley (Jeff), and son Christopher Hawes (Heidi) as well as his grandchildren Jeremy, Adam, Meghan, Ryan, Clayton, Tara, Christa, Helen, Ben, Amanda, Rosie, Kevin, and Kelly and great-grandchildren JJ, Dylan, Harper, Charlotte, Frances, Evelyn, Clare, Sadie, Kenny, Aidan, and Dominic. He is also survived by his sisters Donna and Barbara and many nieces and nephews.



Eugene was born in Loveland, Iowa on August 2, 1930 to Wayne Lester Hawes and Helen Marjorie Skelton. He grew up the second eldest of one brother, Harold, and two sisters in Honey Creek, Iowa. After graduating from Missouri Valley High School in 1948, he volunteered for the US Air Force from 1948-1952 and was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in Texas. During this time, he served in the Korean War as a radio operator and telegrapher and traveled to many international locations, including Germany and the Azores. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Mary Clare Behm, in 1953, they moved to Marysville, CA and there together, raised their nine children. Eugene spent the next 32 years working for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman, and he later started his own contracting business, H&H Trenching, which he owned and operated with his sons for over 30 years.



Eugene came from a generation of parents who showed love by providing for their family. In his 63 years of marriage with Mary Clare, he instilled in all his children and grandchildren a deep respect for hard work, serving as an exceptional model of industriousness and resilience. He loved his grandchildren so very much, and he will be remembered for his bone-crushing hugs, his steady presence, and his baritone voice that required few words to send a strong message. He will be sorely missed but remembered with love.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30am at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter, CA.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary