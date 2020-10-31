1/1
Eugenie "Genie" Watry
Eugenie "Genie" Watry, 99, of Yuba City, CA, passed away October 27, 2020. She was born in the south of France on February 21, 1921, to Abraham and Jane Gui Gui.

She was a restaurant and entertaining venue owner/operator in France where she found love with Phil Watry, an American, who was there on duty with the Air Force and in the course of it, eventually moved with him to the states. They were married, where she accompanied him in his military travel until retirement.

This free time led her to revisit her vision of starting another similar business in Marysville, CA, that included the Marysville Hotel and Alibi

Amongst her accomplishments, nothing could have been greater than being the pioneer of the family, relocating them from France to the states after the war.

She enjoyed her family, cooking, traveling and casinos

She is survived by Rose Edler, Andre Benazra, Jeanine Reed, Jose Benazra, Linda Watry, James Ratliff and Bal Chohan Ratliff, Sabrina Reed, Elizabeth Brotman, Simon and Catlin Benazra, Monique Reed, Jared and Oliver Benazra, Tanner Misquez, Juliette and Jack Benazra, Abigail Brotman, and many other nieces and nephews.

Genie will be placed to rest at Sierra View cemetery on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 11 am.

Her infectious smile and genuine creative ways will truly be missed but forever remembered.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
